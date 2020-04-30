Man Beaten to Death in Punjab's Batala

Batala (Punjab), Apr 30 (PTI) A 62-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by two brothers who ran a shop near his at Puwara Chowk here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the victim, Amrik Singh, had gone to his shop to offer prayers, according to his son Charanjit Singh.

As his father did not return home, Charanjit and his cousin began to look for him. Later, they approached police and were told that Amrik was beaten to death by Lucky and Laddi, who are brothers, he said.

Charanjit said his father did not have any rivalry with the accused.

Amrik, who ran a welding shop, was taken to the civil hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors, the police said.

Station House Officer Paramjit Singh said CCTV footage has been collected from the area and an investigation has been launched.

The accused are absconding. An FIR has been registered against them under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

