Manchester United Would Be Interested in Harry Kane, Says Rio Ferdinand

Leeds [UK], Mar 31 (ANI): Former Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes that the Red Devils should should pay whatever it takes to sign striker Harry Kane.Recently when Kane was asked about his future at Tottenham, he chose to not commit to anything, and said that he just wants to earn trophies, Goal.com reported."Harry has always been coy and held back but he's dropped a couple of bombs. He's been waiting for the dream at Spurs to materialise but it hasn't happened. He's frustrated," Ferdinand said during an Instagram Q&A."Do you think Harry would be happy, fulfilled and satisfied if he scores goals, break records but with no trophies at the end of his career? No. He will be upset and devastated. I think that statement means Harry is off, he wants to win trophies and that will alert clubs," he added.Ferdinand, however, suggested that Kane would attract many clubs, and will eventually go on to be the top pick, meaning United would have to spend a lot if they are interested in adding Kane to their lineup."I know Man Utd will be in for him because that type of player is perfect for them. I'm sure Juventus will be in and will Real Madrid come in? He will go for massive dough," Ferdinand said.Kane has been out of action since January after tearing his hamstring during the Premier League match against Southampton.He is currently placed at the 13th position in the list for leading goal-scorers in the Premier League. (ANI)

