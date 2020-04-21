Manipur's Second COVID-19 Patient Discharged from Hospital

Imphal, Apr 21 (PTI) The second COVID-19 patient in Manipur was discharged from the Regional Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) here on Tuesday as he has recovered from coronavirus, RIMS director Prof Ahanthem Santa Singh said.

The RIMS director told PTI that the 65-year-old patient has been cured and he has tested negative for COVID-19 in two consecutive tests.

The patient was advised home quarantine, according to the protocol, the RIMS director said .

A press release issued from the COVID-19 Common Control Room (CCCR), Government of Manipur said that the second COVID-19 patient of the state after being negative on two consecutive tests and following improvement in his diabetic status was discharged from the RIMS Hospital.

However, surveillance on him will continue, it said..

The 65-year-old man, a resident of Lilong Haoreibi area of Manipur's Thoubal district had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi.

The first COVID-19 patient of Manipur had been discharged from hospital last week as she had recovered from coronavirus.

