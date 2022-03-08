Actor Jaime King is set to feature alongside Frank Grillo in psychological thriller film "Man's Son". According to Deadline, Frank Grillo's son Remy Grillo is directing the movie for XYZ Films. The story centres on a young couple hoping to create an aesthetically pleasing audition tape for an up-and-coming Charles Manson film. Out Of Death: Jaime King Paired Opposite Bruce Willis in Mike Burns' Next.

But when the couple chooses an eclectic desert Airbnb as the perfect backdrop, the dark events of the audition material slowly slip into their reality… Eventually, they find themselves intertwined in an occult, sinister plot led by King and Grillo's characters. Turning Red Movie Review: Domee Shi Delivers Pixar's Most Vibrant and Innovative Coming-of-Age Story Yet! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The film is based on the script penned by Josh Plasse and Brev Moss.Production is set to start sometime this month in Yucca Valley, California.King's Hooligan Dreamers Productions will back the project in collaboration with Dare Angel, Mi Nene and Margate House Films.

