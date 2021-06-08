Frank Grillo has become quite the action star in the past decade. His filmography is filled with action films and he brings such raw kinetic energy to the screen that it will guarantee you an adrenaline rush. He has been getting leading roles for quite a while now after landing his first big role as Brock Rumlow in Captain America; The Winter Soldier and then went on to play the character again in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. Panama: Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo Roped In for Daniel Adams’ Action Movie Based on True Events.

While his tenure in Marvel as the super villain was short lived, he still managed to pack in some memorable scenes. To celebrate Grillo's 56th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Endgame Cameo (Avengers: Endgame)

Grillo reprised his role as Brock Rumlow in 2019’s Avengers Endgame. He was present as part of SHIELD's task force tasked to bring in the Tesseract from the Avengers in 2012. It was great seeing this character one last time as it helped flesh out his presence in this universe more since he wasn’t restricted to just appearing in the Captain America films. Avengers EndGame Movie Review: Marvel’s Superhero Film Is an Emotionally Wrenching, Enriching FanBoy Experience That Goes for Your Heart!

Watch the scene below:

Mission Briefing (Captain America: The Winter Soldier)

Our first introduction to Brock Rumlow, as he briefs Cap about the plan of seizing the ship with hostages in it. It was great seeing how this future villain started off and how he was just casually talking to Cap before being outed as a HYDRA agent.

Watch the scene below:

Rumlow vs Sam (Captain America: The Winter Soldier)

After Sam crash lands into the SHIELD headquarters, he is quickly met by Rumlow as both of them get into a fight. It’s an entertaining fight that showcases Rumlow’s strength and how he easily overpowers Sam in the fight. Unfortunately it's ended short due to a helicarrier crashing into the building.

Watch the scene below:

Crossbones vs Captain America (Captain America: Civil War)

Finally donning his alter ego, Rumlow takes up the mantle of Crossbones, one of Captain America’s villains from the comics. It was great to see this iconic villain on the big screen squaring off against Cap, as he put up one hell of a fight before eventually dying in a blast.

Watch the scene below:

Elevator Brawl (Captain America: The Winter Soldier)

One of the best choreographed fight scenes in the entirety of the MCU, it sees Cap fight a group of agents as they are tasked to capture him. Rumlow leading that group initiates a fight before having a small talk with Cap and then it goes into straight chaos. Only Rumlow left at the end, he puts up a great fight against Cap and holds his own amazingly.

Watch the scene below:

