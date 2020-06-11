Out Of Death: Jaime King Paired Opposite Bruce Willis in Mike Burns' Next

Jaime King and Bruce Willis (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Jaime King will feature opposite Hollywood star Bruce Willis in upcoming movie "Out of Death". To be directed by Mike Burns, the project hails from Randall Emmett and George Furla's Emmett/Furla Films. Bill Lawrence has penned the film's script, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

King, 41, will play a woman on a hike who witnesses four strangers committing a crime. As she races through the woods to escape, she comes across a retired forest ranger (Willis) and seeks his help.

Emmett and Furla will produce with Lydia Hull. Tim Sullivan and Alex Eckert will be executive producers.