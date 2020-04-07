Megastar Aamir Khan Donates to Combat COVID-19

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Joining the long list of Bollywood celebrities who have chipped in with donations to aid the country's battle against COVID-19, superstar Aamir Khan contributed to the PM-CARES Fund and the CM relief fund of Maharashtra.In addition to donating to the funds, the 'Lagaan' actor will also be extending support to the daily wage workers who were employed in his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha.'Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the details about Khan's donations on his social media."AamirKhan donates to... #PMCares #Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund, Extended support to the daily wage workers of his forthcoming film #LaalSinghChaddha," tweeted Adarsh.Many other Bollywood actors including superstar Shah Rukh Khan have donated to the PM-CARES Fund to help the government in fighting the battle against the highly contagious virus.With 354 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total count of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,421, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday. (ANI)

