Less than two months after announcing her split from ex-boyfriend Christian Schauf, American reality TV star Meghan King introduced fans to her new boyfriend, Will Roos. The mom of three wrote alongside a photo of the pair posing together for a mirror selfie, "Need to tell y'all something. Meet my friend @willroos. We have been friends for a year." The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star wrote in another post, before detailing their entire story in a series of Instagram Story posts, We met as a love interest and that fizzled into friends. Obviously, now that designation has shifted."

King explained. "Welp, now here we are. Sometimes funny things happen in a funny way." King went on to let her followers know they'll likely be seeing a lot of her "friend-turned-boyfriend" in the future. "I'll keep you posted if there's anything worth mentioning. Basically, I'm probs gonna overload you with my friend-turned-boyfriend and I can't believe I'm saying this...but I am. And it happened so unexpectedly." she wrote. "For now, we're just friends. And by 'friends' I mean super close besties who also kiss and hug," the former Bravo star continued. "Ok, so I don't mean 'friends' at all. Life is funny."

Reflecting on how much has changed since they first met, King shared a photo of the pair together last year, which she said was taken on their "second date."

"We have so much fun together. We just had a 'friend' break of a solid 365," she wrote. As reported by People Magazine, King announced her split from Schauf, a businessman from Park City, Utah, last November. She wrote in a blog post of her time with Schauf, adding that the breakup was completely amicable, "I wish things could've been different in many ways but alas, things are the way they are."

Check Out Meghan King's Instagram Story Below:

Meghan King's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

"You see, a beautiful love can exist - and then cease to exist - after a terrible storm and things can still be okay." As reported by People Magazine, King went on to share that he had "reawakened" her "dormant adventurous spirit" following her split over a year ago from estranged husband Jim Edmonds, with whom she shares three children. The pair are in the process of finalising their divorce. "This is life, these things happen. So I put on my big girl pants, take a deep breath, take a little time to mourn, take a lot of a time to reflect, and take forever to smile back on a beautiful experience of growth," she continued. "I'm just getting started."

