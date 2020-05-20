Melbourne Renegades Appoints Lachlan Stevens as WBBL Head Coach

Melbourne [Australia], May 20 (ANI): Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) club Melbourne Renegades on Wednesday appointed Lachlan Stevens as their new head coach after parting ways with Tim Coyle earlier this month.Now, Stevens has also been appointed coach of the Victorian women's team. After representing South Australia and Queensland in first-class cricket Stevens embarked on a coaching career that has seen him undertake assistant coaching roles with the Queensland, Western Australian and Victorian men's teams.He led the Perth Scorchers to the BBL final in the first edition and was the inaugural WBBL head coach at the Renegades before joining the club's BBL team where he was an assistant coach for three seasons.In November, Stevens was appointed acting head coach of the Victorian men's team following Andrew McDonald's appointment to the national team's coaching panel."It's a great time to be returning to the women's game given the growth female cricket has enjoyed in recent seasons. It's always enjoyable to watch and work with players at all stages of their careers and I'm honoured to be able to work with another Victorian Cricket side. I look forward to watching all of them going about their training and playing," Stevens said."I was lucky enough to be a part of the Renegades in the first two seasons of the WBBL and I'm looking forward to catching up with several of those players again in the not too distant future. I can't wait to watch the WBBL up close again with all the progress that's been made in the game over the last three years," he added.Cricket Victoria's General Manager of Cricket Shaun Graf said Stevens brings title-winning success to the two roles, having been an assistant coach for three of Victoria's recent Sheffield Shield titles and the Renegades' maiden BBL title."Lachlan has been a part of successful coaching programs for more than a decade now. He brings excellent technical and tactical nous while also having a player management approach that will continue to develop our program," Graf said."Lachlan's been an excellent contributor to Victorian Cricket and it's fantastic that we have the scope within our system to provide a fresh challenge that we know he's looking forward to taking on," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)