MeT Centre Issues Yellow Warning for Thunderstorm in HP on Feb 20, 21

Shimla, Feb 17 (PTI) The Shimla Meteorological Centre on Monday issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorm in Himachal Pradesh on February 20 and 21, officials said.

It has also forecast rain in plains and low hills of the state from February 19 to 21 and rain and snow in middle and high hills from February 19 to 23, they said.

The MeT Centre has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds, lightning at isolated places in plains, low and middle hills on February 20 and 21, the officials said.

The weather office issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life".

Yellow is the least dangerous of all the weather warnings.

The weather in the state has remained dry over the last 24 hours.

The minimum temperature in most parts of the state decreased by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius.

Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 7.6 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Una was the warmest with a maximum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius.

