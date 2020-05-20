MHA Gives Nod to Conduct Board Exams, Exempts Them from Lockdown Measures

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to grant exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct board examination for 10th and 12th classes with conditions including social distancing and the use of face masks."Taking into consideration the academic interest of large number of students, it has been decided to grant exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct Board examination for classes 10th & 12th, with few conditions like social distancing, face mask etc, for their safety," Shah tweeted.The minister also shared Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla's letter to chief secretaries of all states in this regard.Bhalla stated that the home ministry has received requests from state governments and the CBSE for conducting the board examinations."As you are aware, under the guidelines on lockdown measures, opening of schools has been prohibited. As a result, annual board examinations being conducted by State Education Boards/ CBSE/ ICSE etc. for classes 10th and 12th have been suspended," read the letter. "Requests have been received from the State Governments and CBSE for conducting the Board examinations and the matter has been examined in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Taking into consideration the academic interest of large number of students, it has been decided to grant exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct Board Examinations for Classes 10th and 12th," it said.Bhalla said that no examination centre will be permitted in the containment zone. Wearing of face masks by teachers, staff and students will be mandatory along with provision of thermal screening and sanitizer as well as social distancing in all the examination centres.He said that examination schedules should be staggered in view of the examinations to be conducted by different Boards."Special buses may be arranged by the States and UTs for transportation of the students to the examination centres," read the letter. (ANI)

