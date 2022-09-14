London, Sep 14: Former Australia left-hand batter and the batting coach of the second-most successful IPL side, Chennai Super Kings, Michael Hussey along with former England bowling coach, David Saker, will assist England men's white-ball chief coach Matthew Mott in the country's campaign during the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month. While Saker, the England men's bowling coach from 2010-2015 will join the England side on their tour of Pakistan for the seven-match T20I fixture preceding the World Cup, Hussey will join Jos Buttler's side for the T20 World Cup.https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/virat-kohli-rises-14-spots-to-15th-on-latest-icc-t20i-batter-rankings-after-splendid-show-in-2022-asia-cup-4203469.html