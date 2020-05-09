Migrant Workers Create Ruckus After Stopped in UP's Amroha

Moradabad, May 9 (PTI) Stopped by police from proceeding further, hundreds of migrant workers going home on foot created a ruckus at a Ganga bridge on the National Highway-24 in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, officials said on Saturday.

According to them, the workers started arriving at the bridge from the Delhi side on Friday afternoon and wanted to go home at the earliest.

Dhanoura Circle Officer Monica Yadav said they had assured them that buses would be arranged for their journey but they were adamant on going home on foot.

Amroha DM Umesh Mishra said they arranged buses for them but some of the workers on bicycles refused to go in these.

They wanted to proceed on their bicycles, he said.

