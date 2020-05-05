Migrants Walking Towards Railway Station Stopped at Telangana's Bahadurpura, Shifted to Function Hall

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 5 (ANI): Around 1000 migrant workers in Hyderabad who were walking to Nampally and Secunderabad railway station in a bid to return to their home states, were stopped by Police in Bahadurpura area on Monday. Buses were later arranged for them to shift them to a function hall.Anil Kumar, Addl CP Traffic Police said: "Today (Monday) in the evening hours around 1000 migrant labourers who are working with L&T company at RGI Airport were found walking towards Nampally and Secunderabad railway station, they were stopped at Bahadurpura area near Zoopark and we explained to them that there are no trains available right now at the railway stations.""We have arranged vehicles to shift them to a function hall, we also arranged food for them. We have assured them that the Telangana government will send them back to their home states in the coming two days. They listened to us and agreed to stay back," he added. (ANI)

