Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Militants lobbed a grenade at a police checkpoint near Maharaj Gunj Zaina Kadal Police Station in downtown Srinagar on Friday.As a result of the attack, one civilian was injured.A searched operation is underway. More information is awaited. (ANI)

