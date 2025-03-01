Chennai, March 1: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday turned 72 and the DMK President underlined his commitment to state autonomy, two-language policy and opposition to Hindi imposition as his birthday message. Stalin, who cut a cake with his family members and party workers, administered to cadres an oath of "one goal" which is to protect the interests and rights of Tamil Nadu and oppose Hindi imposition at all times to come.

"Tamil Nadu poradum, Tamil Nadu Vellum," (Tamil Nadu will fight, Tamil Nadu will win) Stalin said, which was repeated by party workers. "Anna Arivalayam," the DMK headquarters here wore a festive look as party cadres and office-bearers turned up in large numbers to greet their party chief. "Dravida Nayagar," (Dravidian Hero) was among the phrases used by DMK workers and supporters to greet Stalin on social media. ‘We Stand Together To Preserve India’s Rich Diversity’: Rahul Gandhi Wishes Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Birthday.

Stalin, for over six hours, accepted greetings from party workers at Anna Arivalayam and he thanked them for their love and affection. The Dravidian party chief underscored the principles of state autonomy, opposition to Hindi imposition, and commitment to two-language policy as his birthday message and reiterated that he would protect mother Tamil and uphold the rights of Tamil Nadu.

The CM said he opposed Hindi imposition with the very same vigour he showed against it in 1971 at a party conference when he was only 18-years old.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh, Governor R N Ravi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and top leader of the grand old party, Rahul Gandhi greeted Stalin. Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Celebrates 72nd Birthday; Pays Tribute to DMK Founder CN Annadurai.

PM Modi, in a post on 'X' said: "Birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru MK Stalin. May he lead a long and healthy life." Governor Ravi sent his birthday greetings to Stalin in Tamil. Notably, Ravi, who had locked horns with Stalin over several issues including the NEP, signed his message in Tamil language. Gandhi said: "Wishing a very happy birthday to my brother and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Thiru @mkstalin We continue to stand together in our commitment to preserve India's rich diversity, federal structure, and Constitutional values."

In keeping with the party tradition, Stalin paid homage at the samadhis of party icons C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi at the Marina beachfront here. By raising slogans, Stalin vowed to follow the path of party founder Annadurai and continue to work hard for party's ideals, which includes opposition to Hindi imposition. Led by Stalin, Duraimurugan, TR Baalu, A Rajaa and state ministers and elected representatives took the oath.

Marking the occasion, Stalin inaugurated admissions at the Royappettai government school for the 2025-26 academic year. The CM also laid a wreath at the memorial of reformist leader Periyar EV Ramasamy here. BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai, actor-politician Vijay were among others who greeted Stalin.