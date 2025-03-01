Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 1 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin marked his 72nd birthday on Saturday by paying floral tributes to DMK founder and former CM CN Annadurai at the Anna Memorial at Marina Beach.

The CM also distributed chocolates to school children at Chennai's Muthamizharignar Dr. Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Memorial, as per the Department of Information and Public Relations.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Fasting Rules: Is Smoking Allowed While Fasting? Does Period Break Your Fast? List of Actions Than Can Invalidate Ramzan Fast.

Stalin is expected to receive greetings from leaders of the alliance party and DMK.

Earlier, on February 28, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan met with the CM and praised him for his stand against the three-language policy, calling him a 'bulwark' in protecting the state.

Also Read | Telangana Fire: 3 Dead, 2 Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts at Kirana Shop Due to Short Circuit in Rangareddy's Puppalguda (Watch Videos).

Taking to X, Haasan said that the state's language and culture are facing various pressures and praised Stalin for standing against them.

"At a time when the people of Tamil Nadu, the Tamil language, and Tamil culture are facing various pressures, Mr. Stalin, like his predecessors, has emerged as a bulwark to protect Tamil Nadu. I congratulate him with joy. Long live the people!" Haasan wrote on X.

Meanwhile, CM Stalin has strongly opposed the New Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, raising concerns over the "three-language formula" and accusing the Centre of attempting to impose Hindi.

Earlier in the day, Stalin pitched for Artificial Intelligence and its advanced translation technology, saying that there's no need to "burden" students with another language. CM Stalin emphasised, "True progress lies in innovation, not linguistic imposition."

He claimed that BJP leaders are advocating by arguing its 'crucial' need for day-to-day life in North India when in fact they can be solved with AI."BJP leaders advocating Hindi insist, "You must know Hindi to buy tea, pani puri, or use toilets in North India." In the Age of AI, forcing any language as a third language in schools is unnecessary. Advanced translation technology already removes language barriers instantly." Stalin wrote on X.

"Students should not be burdened with extra languages. They should focus on mastering their mother tongue and English while gaining expertise in science and technology. If needed, they can learn any language later." Stalin added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)