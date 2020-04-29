Uttar Pradesh: Mother Sends Son to Buy Groceries, He Returns With Wife; Mother Says 'Not Ready to Accept This Marriage'

Guddu and Savita at Sahibabad Police Station. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Ghaziabad, April 29: Tasked to ensure the enforcement of lockdown in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the district's Sahibabad Police were on Wednesday surprised when a mother came to the police station complaining that she had sent her son to buy groceries but he returned with his wife. "I had sent my son to do the grocery shopping today, but when he returned, he came back with his wife. I am not ready to accept this marriage," said the teary-eyed mother.

Speaking about the marriage, Guddu, 26-year-old groom, said: "I got married to Savita two months ago at an Arya Samaj Mandir in Haridwar." "However, we could not get the marriage certificate at that time due to lack of witnesses. I had decided to visit Haridwar again for my marriage certificate but could not do so as the lockdown was imposed," he added. Uttar Pradesh: Mother Sends Son To Buy Groceries Amid Lockdown, He Gets Married And Returns Home With Bride (Watch Video).

Watch Video

Mother sent son to buy grocery, he returned with a bride. Mom didn’t allow them to enter the house, took them to police station. Couple has no proof that they got married. The priest who got them married told them he can give a certificate only after the lockdown. 😀#UP ki batein pic.twitter.com/MPQG1MQaQY — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) April 29, 2020

"After returning from Haridwar, Savita stayed at a rented accommodation in Delhi. However, today I decided to bring her to my mother's house as she was told to leave the rented accommodation due to lockdown," said Guddu.

Giving a solution to the family feud, the Sahibabad Police have asked Savita's house owner in Delhi to let the couple stay there during the lockdown period.

