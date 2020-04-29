Uttar Pradesh: Mother Sends Son To Buy Groceries Amid Lockdown, He Gets Married And Returns Home With Bride (Watch Video)

UP Man send to buy groceries gets married (Photo Credits: @smitaprakash Twitter)

As coronavirus lockdown has confined people to their homes across countries, many are experimenting with new things. From trying new dishes to learning a new skill, people are doing quite a lot of things. Amidst this, a piece of unique news has emerged from Uttar Pradesh. A mother who send her son to buy groceries was shocked to see him return with a bride. When asked about the woman, he told her that he had got married and that the woman was his wife. The shocked mother did not accept the newly married inside the house and took them to the police station. Domestic Violence Amid Lockdown: Vadodara Man Breaks Wife's Spine For Defeating Him in Online Ludo.

A video shared on social media shows the bride, clad in a bright red saree covering her head as per traditions followed in marriage in some regions of North India, standing next to a man. The mother can be seen sitting on a chair in front of the police station seemingly quite angry. As the person recording the scene pans the camera to her, she says that she had sent her son to buy groceries, but he ended up getting married. She says, "He has got married. I have not left the house in two months but I had to leave today." Ludo Fight Takes a Hilarious Turn As Wife Accuses Husband of Being ‘Dishonest’ While Playing the Board Game, Both Land in Police Station.

Watch The Video Here:

Mother sent son to buy grocery, he returned with a bride. Mom didn’t allow them to enter the house, took them to police station. Couple has no proof that they got married. The priest who got them married told them he can give a certificate only after the lockdown. 😀#UP ki batein pic.twitter.com/MPQG1MQaQY — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) April 29, 2020

The son can be heard trying to interrupt the conversation but the man recording stops him in between. On being asked if the son ever mentioned about getting married, she says, "No, he never spoke about getting married." She adds that he used to talk about cooking for himself but she never thought he would get married without informing her. Also, the couple does not have the poof of their marriage. The priest who conducted their marriage ceremony told them that the marriage certificate can only be given after the lockdown.