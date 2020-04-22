MP Students Start Leaving for Home from Rajasthan's Kota

Kota (Raj), Apr 22 (PTI) Students from Madhya Pradesh stuck in Rajasthan's Kota since the imposition of the coronavirus lockdown started leaving for their homes on Wednesday.

The Madhya Pradesh government had sent at least 143 buses to bring them back on Tuesday night.

Till 4 pm, at least 90 buses had left for Madhya Pradesh, ADM (Admin) Narendra Gupta said, adding that over 4,000 students from the state were stuck in Kota.

He said to maintain social distancing norms, less than 30 students were allowed to board a bus.

Before the departure, buses were thoroughly sanitised and every student was properly screened, he said.

According to officials, nearly 450 students from Gujarat and around 100 from Diu are also scheduled to leave by Wednesday night.

The Gujarat government had sent at least 15 buses, which arrived on Tuesday night. Three buses were sent by the Diu administration. PTI CORR

