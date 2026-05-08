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Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, has once again emerged as the highest individual income taxpayer in the combined regions of Jharkhand and Bihar for the financial year 2025-26. The announcement, made by Dr. D. Sudhakara Rao, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax for Bihar and Jharkhand, highlights Dhoni's enduring commercial prowess and substantial financial footprint in his home state and the neighbouring region. MS Dhoni Bowling: Viral Video Sparks Hope for CSK Legend's IPL 2026 Return.

Significant Regional Tax Collection

The Income Tax Department reported a total collection of approximately INR 20,000 crore from Bihar and Jharkhand during the 2025-26 fiscal year. Of this substantial sum, Jharkhand alone contributed around INR 12,000 crore, demonstrating the state's robust economic activity. While the exact amount paid by the Ranchi-based cricketer was not officially disclosed due to confidentiality protocols, some reports estimate his tax contribution for the period at nearly INR 38 crore. This figure positions him above major industrial entities in the individual taxpayer category, a testament to his diverse income streams.

MS Dhoni's Enduring Commercial Influence

Even years after his retirement from international cricket, Dhoni's financial influence remains considerable. His income is derived from a multifaceted portfolio that includes his ongoing involvement with the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, numerous high-profile brand endorsements, strategic investments, and entrepreneurial ventures. His business interests span various sectors, including organic farming, fitness chains, sportswear, and entertainment through ventures like Dhoni Entertainment. This diverse approach has solidified his position as one of India's most commercially viable sporting personalities. Sameer Rizvi and MS Dhoni Namaz Claim: Fact Checking the Viral Religious Advice Rumours.

Broader Tax Landscape

The announcement also provided insights into the broader tax landscape of the region. Dr. Rao noted that while Bihar and Jharkhand collectively have approximately 5.5 crore PAN card holders, only about 40 lakh individuals file income tax returns. This disparity underscores a significant opportunity for expanding the taxpayer base. The Income Tax Department is reportedly launching a special campaign, 'Prarambh' (The Beginning), to educate taxpayers about new income tax laws set to take effect from April 1, 2026, aiming to simplify compliance and encourage more filings.

Dhoni's consistent presence at the top of the individual taxpayer list for the Bihar-Jharkhand region, a position he has held in previous fiscal years as well, highlights not only his personal financial success but also his substantial contribution to the regional exchequer. His continued economic impact underscores the power of personal branding and strategic investment in India's evolving financial landscape.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IncomeTaxBH_JH). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).