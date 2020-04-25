Mumbai COVID-19 Tally Surges to 4870, Dharavi Reports 21 New Cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): Mumbai on Saturday confirmed 281 new positive cases and 12 deaths, taking the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the city to 4,870, the health officials said.In Mumbai, 167 positive corona cases have recovered and discharged on Saturday. In total, 762 people have discharged from the hospitals after being cured from COVID-19. The corona death toll in city now stood at 191, said the Public Health Department Mumbai.With 21 new COVID-19 positive cases here in Dharavi, the district tally on Saturday climbed to 241, including 14 deaths."21 more corona positive cases reported in Dharavi today; the total number of positive cases in Dharavi is now 241 including 14 deaths," said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has climbed to 6,817, including 301 deaths, according to the State public health department on Saturday.The department said that 394 new positive cases and 18 deaths were reported in the State in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

