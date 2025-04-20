New Delhi, April 20: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that the names of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were deliberately included in the National Herald charge sheet "under a conspiracy and out of vendetta," according to a party statement. In his opening remarks at the meeting of the party general secretaries, state in-charges and heads of frontal organisations, the Congress president also referred to the timing of the Enforcement Directorate action to attach National Herald properties in Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai to coincide it with the AICC session at Ahmedabad.

As per the release, the Congress president pointed out, earlier during the Raipur session, that the Modi government had the ED and the CBI raid Congress leaders in an attempt to disrupt the session. He also referred to the sealing of the Congress party's bank accounts just ahead of the General Elections. However, he added, despite all that, the Congress party emerged stronger and doubled its strength in Parliament. National Herald Case: Congress Accuses BJP Government of Misusing Central Agencies, Says ‘ED Chargesheet Against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Is Politics of Vendetta and Intimidation’.

Referring to the National Herald case, Kharge said, the Young India was a "not-for-profit" company. He said nobody can claim the profits of the Associated Journals Limited, nor can the property be transferred. He alleged that the BJP was spreading lies about the case and urged the party leaders to explain the truth to the people and expose the BJP's false propaganda.

The Congress president expressed relief that the Supreme Court of India had taken note of the concerns and objections raised by the Congress and other opposition parties about the Waqf Amendment Act. He expressed confidence that they will win the battle in the Supreme Court. He also underlined the need to clarify and expose the BJP's lies about the Waqf Act. National Herald Case: ED Files Chargesheet Against Congress Leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi on Charges of Money Laundering.

Kharge made a special mention of the empowerment of district Congress presidents and also referred to the resolution passed at the AICC session in this regard. He called upon the senior party leader to raise various important issues facing the country. Those present included Congress General Secretary-Organisation KC Venugopal, Treasurer Ajay Maken, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General Secretary-Communications Jairam Ramesh, and others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)