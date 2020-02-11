National Winter Games Event Under Khelo India to Be Held in Gulmarg

Jammu and Kashmir [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday announced that national winter games event under Khelo India will be held in Gulmarg.The five-day national winter games event will kick off from March 7."Five-day national winter games event under Khelo India will be held in Gulmarg from 7th March," Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir government saidKhelo India is an initiative of the Government of India to strengthen the sports ecosystem by encouraging mass participation and promotion of excellence. (ANI)

