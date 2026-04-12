Justin Bieber made a highly anticipated return to the stage on Saturday night, headlining the second day of the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Closing out the first weekend in Indio, California, the 32-year-old singer delivered a 90-minute performance that balanced his recent experimental work with a high-energy tribute to his early career. The set was marked by a minimalist stage design and several high-profile guest appearances, drawing one of the largest crowds of the weekend. Coachella 2026: HUNTR/X Joins KATSEYE for Surprise Performance on ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ Hit ‘Golden’ (Watch Video).

Justin Bieber Pays Tribute to His Beginnings at Coachella 2026

Roughly an hour into his performance, Bieber shifted from his current "Swag" era material to a dedicated "YouTube Throwback Set." In a nod to his origins as an internet sensation, the singer used a laptop on stage to play original YouTube clips of his younger self before launching into live renditions of his earliest hits.

Fans were treated to a rare live performance of "Baby," the 2010 breakout track that launched his career 16 years ago. The nostalgia-filled segment continued with "Beauty and a Beat" and "Never Say Never," creating a stark contrast to the experimental R&B and pop sounds of his more recent albums.

Justin Biber Sings ‘Baby’ During Coachella 2026 Stage

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Kid LAROI Joins Justin Bieber

The performance was not solely a solo effort. Bieber welcomed several collaborators to the stage, including The Kid LAROI, for a rendition of their chart-topping hit "Stay." He also shared the spotlight with Tems, Wizkid, and Dijon, reflecting the global influence of his recent musical direction.

Justi Biber Teams Up With Kid LAROI for ‘Stay’

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Despite being the highest-paid headliner in the festival's history, Bieber opted for a stripped-back production. Eschewing the traditional reliance on backup dancers and elaborate pyrotechnics, he performed on a halfpipe-style structure wearing a simple red hoodie and shorts. The focus remained on his live vocals and a sense of intimacy rarely seen in headlining festival slots. Coachella 2026 Full List: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, Anyma To Headline Star-Studded Lineup at Empire Polo Club (View Post).

Justin Bieber Triumphs at Coachella 2026 With Epic Comeback

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The 2026 appearance marks Bieber’s first time headlining Coachella, a milestone that follows a period of relative hiatus and health-related breaks. His setlist heavily featured tracks from his latest projects, Swag and Swag II, showcasing his evolution as an artist while acknowledging the fan base that has followed him since his teen years.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).