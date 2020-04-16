No COVID-19 Case in 325 Districts: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): There are 325 districts in India which have not reported any COVID-19 case, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.According to the data released by the Ministry, Mahe district in Puducherry has not reported any fresh positive case for the last 28 days.It said 27 districts including Patna in Bihar, Nadia in West Bengal, Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir have not reported any new case during the last 14 days.The number of COVID-19 cases in India has reached 12,759.According to official data, India has 10,824 active cases and 1514 discharged and cured cases. Four hundred and twenty people have died from the disease which originated in China.Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases in the country at 2919, including 295 cured and discharged and 187 deaths. (ANI)

