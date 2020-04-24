No Discrimination Being Done in Fight Against COVID-19: BJP Spokesperson

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Friday said no discrimination is being done in the country in the fight against COVID-19 and asserted that Narendra Modi is the best prime minister for minorities.

Hussain said despite attempts by some people to spoil the image of the country, the entire nation is united and standing behind Modi in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that country is united in its fight against COVID-19 and all health workers and the entire administration is helping people in this battle without any discrimination," he said.

Emphasising that there cannot be a better prime minister than Narendra Modi and a better country than India for minorities, Hussain said the government has been providing financial assistance to the people in this crisis without any discrimination.

