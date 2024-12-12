Noida, December 12: A 24-year-old man died after he was attacked with a knife by a friend at a birthday party in the Thana Beta-II area, police on Thursday said. Local station in-charge Vidyut Goyal said the party was thrown by a woman and was attended by Jitendra Sharma and Chirag Chaudhary. A fight broke out between the two men, who were reportedly friends and owned a cafe in the area, during which Chaudhary attacked Sharma with a knife. Greater Noida Shocker: Man Pulls Woman by Hair, Slaps Her in Parking Lot of Omaxe Palm Green Society, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Sharma was rushed to a hospital in critical condition where doctors declared him dead. Goyal suspected that both liked the woman and fought over her. Chaudhary has been taken into custody and is being interrogated, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)