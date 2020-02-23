NRC Won't Be Implemented in Bihar, Reiterates Nitish Kumar

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday reiterated that National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in the state.Addressing a programme here, Kumar said, "NRC will not be implemented here and NPR should be done on the same basis as was done in 2010, not any other way."Earlier on January 13, the Bihar Chief Minister said that there is no question of implementing the NRC in the state and asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clarified his stance on the proposed exercise."No question of NRC in Bihar. It was in discussions only in the context of Assam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also clarified on it," Kumar had said in the state assembly, whose JD(U) is an ally of BJP. (ANI)

