Odisha Pays Tribute to Madhusudan Das on His 172nd Birth Anniversary

Bhubaneswar, Apr 28 (PTI) People paid tribute to "Utkal Gourab" Madhusudan Das, one of the architects of modern Odisha, on his 172nd birth anniversary on Tuesday, amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to check the COVID-19 outbreak.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, state Assembly Speaker S N Rao, members of the House, leaders of political parties and social activists paid homage to the veteran poet, freedom fighter and social reformer.

Taking to Twitter, Patnaik said: "My tribute to Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das, one of the architects of modern Odisha. His immense contribution towards protection of Odisha's pride, industries, education and literature will remembered for all the time to come."

Das had made enormous contribution to formation of independent Odisha province and state's art, culture and education, senior Congress leader Kailash Acharya said.

He was also the first industrialist of Odisha by setting up Utkal Tannery in 1905, a factory producing shoes and other leather products.

Born in Satyabhampur village, 20 km away from Cuttack, Das was the first graduate and advocate of Odisha.

He died on February 4, 1934.

