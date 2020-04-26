Odisha's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 100

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 26 (ANI): With six new cases of COVID-19 reported from Jajpur, the total number of positive cases in Odisha has reached 100, according to the state information and public relations department.All the six persons had returned from Kolkata."Contact tracing and follow-up action are being done. Total positive cases in the state stand at 100," the department stated.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 24,942 COVID-19 cases in India, including 5,210 cured/discharged/migrated and 779 deaths as of Saturday. (ANI)

