One More Person Arrested in Connection to Delhi Violence

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): One more person has been arrested in connection to Delhi violence, Delhi Police said on Monday."One Lokesh Kumar Solanki arrested in connection with the Delhi violence case. He has disclosed information about his other associates and raids are underway," said Delhi Police.At least 53 people, including Ankit Sharma and police head constable Rattan Lal, were killed in the violence in the national capital. (ANI)

