One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Punjab; State Tally Rises to 2,029

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 22 (ANI): The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Punjab stand at 2,029 after one new patient tested positive for COVID-19, as per the state health department on Friday.The one new case reported today emerged from the Ludhiana district.Out of the total number of cases, 1,847 patients recovered and 143 patients are active COVID-19 cases.The number of deaths in the state stands at 39.India on Friday recorded its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases with 6,088 new cases and 148 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking the count of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,18,447.As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), out of the total cases, 66,330 are active cases and 3,583 have succumbed to the infection. As many as 48,533 patients have been cured/discharged and one has migrated to date. (ANI)

