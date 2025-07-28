Lucknow, July 28: Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati said the discussion on Operation Sindoor, starting in Parliament on Monday, should be approached by both the ruling alliance and the opposition by "rising above partisan politics". The first week of disruption in Parliament's Monsoon Session is set to give way to a fiery debate on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor from Monday as the ruling alliance and the opposition prepare to lock horns over the two issues steeped in national security and foreign policy imperatives. Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Lok Sabha to Hold High-Stakes Debate on ‘Operation Sindoor’ and Pahalgam Terror Attack Today.

The BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and opposition parties are expected to field their top guns during the discussion in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. "The discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' starting in Parliament today should be approached by both the ruling party and the opposition by rising above partisan politics," Mayawati posted on X in Hindi. "Going forward, the government and the opposition should work together under a solid strategy to ensure that no woman's sindoor is wiped away and no mother has to lose her son; this is also the demand of the time," the BSP chief added in the same post. Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: After a Week of Disruptions, Lok Sabha To Discuss ‘Operation Sindoor’ on July 28.

Sources said on Sunday that Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar would be speaking on the issues amid indications that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may make an intervention to convey his government's "robust" stand against terrorism. Leaders of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, respectively, may lead the charge against the government along with Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, besides a host of other members. According to the listed agenda of the Lok Sabha, the House will have a "special discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam".

