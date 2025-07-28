New Delhi, July 28: After a turbulent first week of the Monsoon Session marred by repeated disruptions, Parliament is set for a high-stakes debate on ‘Operation Sindoor’ and the Pahalgam terror attack on Monday. The proceedings are expected to be a defining moment of the Monsoon Session, focusing on matters of national security and foreign policy.

In the Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will open the debate on Operation Sindoor, a critical military and diplomatic initiative launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The discussion is scheduled to continue for 16 hours, reflecting the gravity of the issues at hand. Joining him will be Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who will present the government’s stand on both the Pahalgam attack and the broader implications of Operation Sindoor. Prominent BJP MPs including Anurag Thakur and Nishikant Dubey will also contribute to the debate. Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: After a Week of Disruptions, Lok Sabha To Discuss ‘Operation Sindoor’ on July 28.

On the Opposition side, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge are expected to spearhead the response, along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and several other leaders. The Congress party has issued a whip directing all its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present for the next three days, underlining the importance it attaches to the debate. Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Opposition Protest Over Bihar SIR, Speaker Om Birla’s Appeals Go Unheeded.

The Monsoon Session began on a stormy note, with the Opposition stalling proceedings over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and other contentious issues. However, earlier on July 25, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed that the Opposition had agreed to initiate discussions on national security matters starting Monday in the Lok Sabha and continuing in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2025 07:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).