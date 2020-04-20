Over 3,000 Held for Violating Lockdown in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Over 3,000 people were detained for violating the ongoing lockdown here on Monday and around 273 cases registered, police said.

According to the data shared by Delhi Police, 3,562 people were apprehended under Section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) of the Indian Penal Code.

Besides, there were 273 cases registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5pm, according to the data.

It also stated that 331 vehicles were impounded by the police and 160 cases were registered against people for stepping outside their houses without wearing masks.

Since March 24, as many as 1,01,618 people have been detained for violating lockdown orders in the city.

