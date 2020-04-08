Over 90 US Nationals Evacuated in Special Flight from Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 8 (ANI): The GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport on Tuesday handled a special passenger charter flight of the national carrier - Air India to evacuate over 90 US nationals from Hyderabad city. As per the flight itinerary, the special flight - AI 1617(Arrival)/AI 1618 (Departure), an airbus A 320 landed at Hyderabad International Airport yesterday at 3.12 pm from Mumbai and departed with the US-bound passengers at 4.15 pm to Mumbai. The flight was a purely domestic one and operated from the main Passenger Terminal Building of Hyderabad International Airport. As per the flight itinerary, the passengers were to be further connected with Delta Airlines from Mumbai to their final destination in the US.In coordination with the US consulate and the Telangana State government, a group of 98 adults and 1 infant US-bound passengers arrived at the airport at around 1 pm from various parts of the city. All these passengers were serviced through the fully-sanitised main passenger terminal building, which has been kept ready for evacuation operations.On March 31, GHIAL had handled a group of 38 German nationals who flew by a special flight of Air India which ferried the passengers from Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai to Frankfurt. On March 28, the airport serviced a special medical evacuation flight of IndiGo, which dropped its 8 crew members bound for Hyderabad and departed to Chennai with 5 stranded IndiGo crew members. (ANI)

