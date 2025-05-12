India repelled fresh drone attacks from Pakistan at 26 locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba on Monday evening, May 12. Video from Samba showed red streaks and explosion sounds in the background, with India's air defence activating and intercepting the aerial objects. This development came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on Monday. IndiGo Flight 6E 2045 Reportedly Takes U-Turn for Delhi Amid Siren, Blackout in Amritsar, Netizens Point Out at Live Flight Tracker Status.

Pakistani Drones Neutralised by Indian Air Defence in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba

#WATCH | J&K: Red streaks seen and explosions heard as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid blackout in Samba. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/EyiBfKg6hs — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

'Drones Being Engaged,' Says Indian Army

Comparatively, a very small number of drones have come in the Samba sector. They are being engaged and there is nothing to be alarmed: Army Sources pic.twitter.com/MIEW2b8bNy — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

