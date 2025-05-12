Mumbai, May 12: Bollywood actress Alankrita Sahai joined the 'Chandigarh Civil Defence' as a volunteer to support the emergency preparedness in the city. Given the fact that it's a unique opportunity to serve the nation in the time of need, Alankrita enrolled herself for the volunteer position, becoming the only artist from the Indian entertainment industry to be a part of something like this.

Talking about her decision to join 'Chandigarh Civil Defence' as a volunteer, Alankrita shared, "Well, times are tough and it's important to be ready for anything and everything that comes our way as a challenge and hurdle. Yes, the ceasefire has happened, and thankfully, we are in a position where we are hoping for peace and stability. But given the unpredictability of the situation, we cannot afford to be off guard. This is a special civil defence enrollment camp for civilians to help the people in need since Chandigarh has been on high alert."PM Modi Speech on Operation Sindoor: Highlights From Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s First Address to Nation on India-Pakistan Tensions.

"The civilians can help in every way possible with this and henceforth, I have enrolled myself to help and serve my nation in any way, shape and form that I can serve my country and its people. I took part in the volunteering program with the NDRF where we trained for different situations of emergency where civilians can need help. I feel being there for the country isn't just the duty of the jawans but also us as civilians. I am glad that I am doing my duty as a civilian to good effect, and I will continue to do whatever that's needed for my country. Jai Hind," she added. ‘No Reference To Trade’: Sources Say India Refutes Donald Trump’s Claim That US Brokered Ceasefire Between India and Pakistan.

'Be Ready for Anything and Everything That Comes Our Way'

During the civil defense training camp and meeting at the Tagore Theatre, I was deeply moved by the overwhelming solidarity and unity displayed by the people of Chandigarh. This remarkable passion for our nation amidst the current challenges shows that we are willing to do… pic.twitter.com/vhj1RxCWad — Alankrita sahai (@sahai_alankrita) May 10, 2025

Coming to her professional commitments, Alankrita has some interesting work developments happening at her end, the official announcements of which will take place soon, as per the correct timelines.

