Paris Saint-Germain Clinches League Title with 2-0 Win over Lens

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain clinched a record-extending 14th French league title after winning 2-0 at closest rival Lens on Wednesday.

PSG needed only a draw to seal a fifth consecutive Ligue 1 crown and is now nine points ahead of Lens with one game left.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored in the 29th minute and Ibrahim Mbaye added the second goal in stoppage time after Lens missed several chances to score at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

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The match was rescheduled from April 11 by the French league to help titleholder PSG’s ambitions in the Champions League. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 02:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).