Patnaik Announces Rs 50 Lakh Assistance for Sarpanchs Losing Lives Battling Covid

Bhubaneswar, May 14 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh each for the families of all village heads who lose their lives in the battle against Covid-19.

Hailing the Sarpanchs as frontline warriors in the battle against Covid-19 at grassroots level, Patnaik said for the benefit of their families they have been included in the scheme of Rs 50 lakh financial assistance announced earlier.

The Chief Minister said that the sarpanchs are performing a very important work of properly managing the temporary medical centres (TMC), quarantine centres and other Covid facilities with dedication.

"They are our frontline warriors," he said.

Similarly, anyone, both from private and government sector, engaged in the management of TMCs, quarantine centres, special coronavirus hospitals and other Covid facilities are also our warriors against pandemic, Patnaik said.

Their families will also be provided with same financial assistance, said the Chief Minister, who took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Earlier on April 21, the Chief Minister announced a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh each for the families of all health workers and support staff who lose their lives in the fight against COVID-19.

He had also announced that the government will treat them as martyrs.

