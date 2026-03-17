NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 17: Ai+ Smartphone today announced an exclusive brand alliance with cricketer Ishan Kishan, bringing together a brand that refuses to compromise on technology with a player who has built his career by refusing to play within limits set by others.

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The association reflects a shared belief between the brand and the cricketer: that ambition should never be restricted by access. Ai+ Smartphone has built its identity around delivering modern technology with unbeatable performance and thoughtful design, without placing it behind a premium price barrier.

Commenting on the collaboration, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Ai+ Smartphone and Founder of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, said, "Ishan Kishan represents something that resonates deeply with what Ai+ Smartphone stands for. He didn't wait for permission to back himself. He showed up, played his game, and earned his place on his own terms. That is the spirit we build for -- people moving forward with purpose and expecting the technology in their hands to keep up. Bringing Ishan on board reflects the kind of brand we are becoming as we prepare for the next phase of our journey with the Nova Series launching soon."

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Through the collaboration, Ishan Kishan will feature across Ai+ Smartphone's campaigns and brand initiatives in the coming months. Fans can also expect exclusive behind-the-scenes cricket content and brand moments created using Ai+ Smartphone devices, as the company prepares to introduce its upcoming Nova Series, the next step in its product journey.

The alliance brings together a brand and a cricketer connected by the same idea -- that ambition should never have to compromise.

About Ai+ Smartphone

Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.

From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than specs -- it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.

About NxtQuantum Shift TechnologiesNxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive.

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