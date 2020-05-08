Patnaik, Pradhan Condole Death of Migrant Workers in Maharashtra Train Accident

Bhubaneswar, May 8 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi on Friday expressed grief over the death of 16 migrant workers in a train accident in Maharashtra, and conveyed their condolences to the families of the deceased.

Taking to Twitter, the CM said he was "deeply anguished" over the loss of lives in the incident.

"My condolences to the bereaved families," the chief minister tweeted.

Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wished speedy recovery to the injured.

"Pained at the loss of lives due to a rail accident at Aurangabad, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. Pray for quick recovery of the injured," the minister tweeted.

Union Minister of State for MSME, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Pratap Sarangi prayed for the well- being of the bereaved families.

"Saddened beyond words about the loss of lives in the rail accident near Aurangabad in Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. Praying lord Jagannath for the speedy recovery to the injured," he posted on his Twitter handle.

Among others, BJP national vice-president and former MP, Baijayant Panda said a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

"Deeply pained to learn of the train accident in #Aurangabad Maharashtra early today. The union govt is closely monitoring the incident & a high level inquiry has been ordered. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the inured & condolences to the bereaved families," Panda wrote on Twitter.

Sixteen migrant workers sleeping on the rail tracks were crushed to death by a goods train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Friday morning.

