People Violate Social Distancing Norms in Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur Area Amid Lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): A large number of people were seen violating the social distancing norms by crowding at a market in the Kotla Mubarakpur area of Delhi, for buying essential goods amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.However, most of the people were seen using masks and handkerchiefs to cover their faces as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.Governments of different states have asked all the citizens to avoid stepping out of their homes unnecessarily, maintain social distancing, avoid large gatherings and take necessary precautionary measures to ensure safety.The World Health Organisation has also advised all to maintain social distancing in order to avoid the infection.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi is 2,514. Till now, 857 people have either been cured or discharged, while 53 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

