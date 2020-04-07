Pinterest Adds New Tools to Shop, Discover Retailers

California [USA], April 7 (ANI): Even as the world is battling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis, Pinterest is looking at supporting small businesses which have sprouted recently due to the stay-at-home guidelines.To help such businesses and allow users to discover retailers of all sizes, Pinterest is adding new ways to shop right from Pins, on boards, from search, and through the browsable recommendations, the official release notes. Starting today, a new shop tab will appear in search to make shopping easier. The visual search has also been updated to help one shop for products right from the Pin. If you are searching for home-related items like 'living room ideas', the browsable style guides will provide visual recommendations. (ANI)

