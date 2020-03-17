PM Modi Says People of Bangladesh Working 24x7 to Realise the Dream of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that people of Bangladesh are working day and night to realise the dream of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman of 'Sonar Bangla'.Prime Minister took part in the 100th birth anniversary celebration of Bangladesh's founding leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through a video conferencing as his trip was cancelled due to coronavirus spread.He further said, "I am also happy to note that in previous 5-6 years India and Bangladesh have developed a stronger relationship, have guided their partnership in a new direction and have made them reach a new milestone," "Remember how a torturous regime had done injustice to the land of Bangladesh. Where are those sponsors of terrorism and violence? What is their condition? And on the other side, the heights that our Bangladesh is touching is being seen by the world," he said.Lauding the growing confidence between the two nations that have helped peacefully settle complex issues like land boundary and maritime boundary, PM Modi said, "In Modern times Bangladesh has become India's biggest trading partner in South Asia. May it be homes or factories that have light by the energy produced in India, the Friendship pipeline has given a new dimension to our relationship."Emphasizing that India and Bangladesh's soul relationship have been founded on common legacy, he said, "Our this legacy, the relationship of souls, Bangbandhu's shown path is also guiding the relationship of partnership, progress and prosperity between the two countries." (ANI)

