Preakness: Iron Honor is a Slight 9-2 Morning Line Favorite

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — Iron Honor is the morning line favorite at 9-2 in a wide open Preakness this weekend that does not include Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo.

There's no telling who will be the bettors' choice by the time the race actually starts Saturday at Laurel Park. Taj Mahal (5-1), Chip Honcho (5-1), Incredibolt (5-1) and Ocelli (6-1) were also among the favorites following Monday's draw, but none have particularly short odds in what could be the largest Preakness field in 15 years.

The last time 14 horses made it to the starting gate was in 2011.

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Post time Saturday is 7:01 p.m. at Laurel, which is hosting the middle race of the Triple Crown this year as Pimlico in Baltimore is rebuilt.

Golden Tempo is the third Kentucky Derby winner in five years not to enter the Preakness, but three other horses from the Derby are in the field — Ocelli, Incredibolt and Robusta (30-1). Great White (15-1) is also back after being scratched from the Derby when he threw his jockey just before entering the gate.

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AP horse racing: https://apnews.com/hub/horse-racing

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 03:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).