Ramzan 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind Extends Greetings and Hopes the Holy Month Inspires People to Be Compassionate, Kind Towards Others

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 24: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted citizens on Ramzan and hoped that the pious month of fasting will inspire all to be compassionate and kind towards others, especially the needy ones.

Ramzan, the Islamic month of prayers and fasting, will begin from Saturday in the country. "Ramzan Mubarak to all. May this pious month inspire us to be compassionate and kind towards others, especially those in need," he tweeted. Ramadan Mubarak 2020 Messages & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Ramzan Chand Raat GIFs, Facebook Photos and SMS to Send Greetings of Ramadan Kareem.

President Ram Nath Kovind's Tweet

Ramzan Mubarak to all. May this pious month inspire us to be compassionate and kind towards others, especially those in need. On this occasion, let us resolve to defeat COVID-19 through our collective determination and discipline. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 24, 2020

"On this occasion, let us resolve to defeat COVID-19 through our collective determination and discipline," the president said.

