Union Home Minister Amit Shah will watch Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's upcoming historical drama Prithviraj on June 1, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi said on Tuesday. The film depicts the life of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Kumar. Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar Talks About the Scale of Action in His Upcoming Movie, Says ‘I Was Like a Kid in a Candy Store’.

According to Dwivedi, the home minister will watch the movie two days ahead of its theatrical release on June 3. "It is our honour that the Honourable Home Minister of our country, Shri Amit Shah ji, is going to witness the epic saga on the glorious life of one of Bharatmata's bravest sons, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who sacrificed his life for the country," the filmmaker said in a statement. Prithviraj Trailer Out! Akshay Kumar Shines in the Role of Legendary Warrior; Manushi Chhillar Is Unmissable in This Epic Tale (Watch Video).

The statement, however, did not mention where the screening would take place. Dwivedi is best known for directing the 1991 TV epic show Chanakya and the 2003 Partition film Pinjar. Prithviraj also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and marks the screen debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who plays the role of Sanyogita. A Yash Raj Films production, Prithviraj is scheduled to be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

