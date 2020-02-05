Priyanka Pauses During Azan, Attacks Modi and Kejriwal over Poor Development Indicators

New Delhi [India], Feb 5(ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday paused midway through her speech in a mark of respect as the 'azaan', the Muslim call to prayer, blared from a nearby mosque while she was addressing a poll rally at Old Delhi's Hauz Qazi Chowk.The Congress leader began her speech by taking a jibe on the performance of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi."I apologize for coming late, I got stuck in traffic. AAP and BJP did not build any new roads in the last five years. Had I taken Sheila Dikshit ji's Metro, I would have reached in 10 minutes," Priyanka said.The Congress general secretary targeted BJP and their leaders and said that their character can be defined by their slogans. She further added that PM Narendra Modi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are only hungry for publicity. (ANI)

